McDonald’s CEO Should Be Fired After Texts, Community Groups Say

(Bloomberg) -- A coalition of community groups including worker advocate Chicago Fight for $15 and a Union is calling for the firing of McDonald’s Corp.’s leader after comments made earlier this year over the deaths of two children.

CEO Chris Kempczinski’s apology for his text-message comments after the killings of Adam Toledo and Jaslyn Adams “doesn’t cut it,” groups say in letter to McDonald’s board dated Nov. 11

Coalition also asks McDonald’s board to set up a $200 million fund to invest in Chicago schools, clinics and youth enrichment

Letter requests that the board establish $15 an hour wage in McDonald’s restaurants across the country

A McDonald’s representative didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment

Note: McDonald’s CEO Apologizes for Texts About Children’s Deaths

