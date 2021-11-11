58m ago
McDonald’s CEO Should Be Fired After Texts, Community Groups Say
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A coalition of community groups including worker advocate Chicago Fight for $15 and a Union is calling for the firing of McDonald’s Corp.’s leader after comments made earlier this year over the deaths of two children.
- CEO Chris Kempczinski’s apology for his text-message comments after the killings of Adam Toledo and Jaslyn Adams “doesn’t cut it,” groups say in letter to McDonald’s board dated Nov. 11
- Coalition also asks McDonald’s board to set up a $200 million fund to invest in Chicago schools, clinics and youth enrichment
- Letter requests that the board establish $15 an hour wage in McDonald’s restaurants across the country
- A McDonald’s representative didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment
- Note: McDonald’s CEO Apologizes for Texts About Children’s Deaths
