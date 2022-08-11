(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. plans to reopen some restaurants in Ukraine after shuttering them when Russia invaded the country in February.

The world’s biggest fast-food chain will begin working with partners in the coming months to supply locations with products, prep the properties and bring employees back on site, the company said in a statement. McDonald’s didn’t provide a specific reopening date.

The announced plan applies to locations in Kyiv and western Ukraine where other businesses are operating safely, the chain said.

McDonald’s announced its departure from Russia in May, after more than 30 years of operating in the country. The network of 850 restaurants was sold to Alexander Govor, a McDonald’s Corp. franchisee.

