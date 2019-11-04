{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    23h ago

    McDonald's chief people officer David Fairhurst leaves

    Leslie Patton and Lisa Wolfson, Bloomberg News

    Signage is displayed outside a McDonald's Corp. fast food restaurant at sunset in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Jan. 14, 2019.

    Signage is displayed outside a McDonald's Corp. fast food restaurant at sunset in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Jan. 14, 2019. Bloomberg

    McDonald’s Corp. announced another senior executive departure on Monday: Global Chief People Officer David Fairhurst.

    No reason was given for the exit, according to an internal memo sent Monday by new Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski. Fairhurst had been with the restaurant chain for 15 years.

    McDonald’s is losing one of its top people managers amid a high-profile battle with labour groups, who say the company has tolerated workplace harassment and ignored safety issues.

    Ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook had promoted Fairhurst to the top human resources job shortly after he took the reins of the company in 2015.