(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Holdings Co. Japan resumed operations at almost all of its locations nationwide Saturday, enabling customers to make orders via mobile and in-person at restaurants, the company said in a tweet.

The recovery comes after McDonald’s Corp. was hit by a system outage that appears to have started in the Asia-Pacific region on Friday and spread to other markets globally, leaving customers unable to order at its stores and through electronic platforms.

In a statement on its website, the company said the issue “was caused by a third-party provider during a configuration change” and that it was “working closely with those markets that are still experiencing issues.”

Operations had resumed earlier in other regions including Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, UK and Ireland.

