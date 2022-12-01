(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. has opened a small-format restaurant to test new technologies near Fort Worth, Texas.

The location, operated by a franchisee, is “considerably” smaller than a traditional restaurant, Chicago-based McDonald’s said Thursday in a statement. The inside is designed for customers who want to dine at home or on the go, and includes pickup shelves for orders. Outside, there are parking spots for delivery drivers and users of curbside pickup.

Technologies at the new site include an order-ahead car lane for diners who’ve ordered on the app to get their food via conveyor belt instead of from a person. McDonald’s has been trying to improve speed in its drive-thru lanes, which even before the pandemic accounted for roughly two-thirds of its business.

Restaurants are flocking to new kitchen layouts, smaller physical spaces and more drive-thru lanes to better serve people on the go. Hot-dog chain Portillo’s Inc. is experimenting with a triple drive-thru lane, while Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is expanding with its pickup window for cars.

