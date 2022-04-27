(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. pared gains after McDonald’s Corp. disputed a report that it plans to keep the McPlant burger as a permanent menu item.

The fast-food chain said Wednesday that it has no new plans to announce with Beyond Meat. Shares of the plant-based protein company had soared earlier in the afternoon after a Fast Company report cited a McDonald’s executive as saying the McPlant was sticking around in the U.S. and would be augmented by other Beyond Meat products.

“The McPlant has been part of our global core menu lineup since November 2020 for markets to pull down as they choose to,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “There are no new updates in the U.S.”

Beyond Meat didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fast Company later corrected its report to say that the McPlant remains a “core menu item,” instead of a permanent one for McDonald’s.

Shares of Beyond Meat pared earlier gains, still up 9.1% at 3:47 p.m. in New York. The stock earlier on Wednesday soared as much as 34% for their biggest gain in more than a year. Beyond Meat had closed Tuesday at a record low.

McDonald’s started testing the McPlant in the U.S. late last year and expanded the program in February to more locations. More restaurants, including Yum! Brands Inc.’s KFC, are trying out plant-based fare to attract vegetarians and those looking to cut back on meat consumption. But results have been mixed, with some chains moving away from faux animal proteins, and others keeping it as an option.

