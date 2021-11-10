(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. is teaming up with Mariah Carey to offer a limited-time “Mariah Menu” in December -- part of a celebrity-linked strategy by the fast-food operator that has succeeded in boosting sales in recent quarters.

The offer, which will be valid from Dec. 13-24 in the U.S., will give customers free items with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app. Each day, a different item will be available without cost, including chocolate-chip cookies and its cheeseburger, which the company said is the singer’s favorite.

McDonald’s offered similar deals in conjunction with K-pop group BTS in May, and later said the promotion gave its second-quarter earnings a boost in the U.S. The company has also teamed up with reggaeton star J Balvin, hip hop artist Travis Scott and others in recent years.

