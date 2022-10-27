(Bloomberg) -- It may be an epic year for the McRib. At least the industry is ready.

McDonald’s Corp.’s marketing tease of retiring the rib sandwich is backed by ample amounts of pork, including a record level of ribs in cold storage across the US.

The fast-food chain said this week that the McRib would be back nationwide starting Oct. 31. But there’s a catch this time: “This year could be consumers’ last chance to get their hands on it,” the company said in a statement. McDonald’s said the pickle-topped sandwich, created in 1980, will embark upon a so-called Farewell Tour.

On Thursday, Chicago-based McDonald’s reported sales that well surpassed analysts’ estimates with Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski pointing to the chain’s marketing excellence with stunts like Happy Meals for adults. On a conference call, he referred to the McRib as “the GOAT of sandwiches on our menu,” using the acronym for greatest of all time.

“Like the GOATs of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and others, you’re never sure if they’re fully retired or not,” he said. To be sure, the McRib has been said to possibly retire before, with similar stunts taking place in years past.

McDonald’s doesn’t disclose the recipe for the sandwich, only saying that it’s boneless pork. The restaurant chain likely uses a pork-shoulder cut known as a picnic for its sandwiches, according to Bob Brown, an independent market consultant in Edmond, Oklahoma. Supplies of bone-in picnics in US cold storage are up 34%, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Pork-rib stocks were up 79% to the most ever for September, according to USDA data released earlier this week. Meanwhile, pork prices in the US wholesale market slumped to the lowest in over three weeks with inflation-pinched consumers cutting back on purchases while exports were also slumping to China, the world’s top consumer of the meat.

