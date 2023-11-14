(Bloomberg) -- Staff at McDonald’s Corp. have told British politicians that sexual misconduct is rife at the fast-food chain, with workers as young as 16 facing harassment from senior colleagues.

A committee of Members of Parliament is examining claims made earlier in the year by a BBC investigation into allegations of a toxic work culture at McDonald’s outlets. It revealed evidence from whistleblowers on Tuesday in which young workers were asked for nude pictures, had their bottoms smacked, and were sprayed with water by colleagues so that their uniforms became see-through.

A whistleblower who started working for the franchise at the age of 16 alleged they were harassed and propositioned for oral sex by a senior colleague. When they reported the behavior to a manager, they were threatened with a formal warning and told they would not be eligible for promotion if they said anything else about the situation.

Another said that “sexual conversations between 16-year-old employees and adults were so normalised that no-one in management ever did anything about it,” according to written evidence submitted to the Business and Trade Committee.

Alistair Macrow, McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive officer, said the testimonies were “truly horrific.”

“It’s very hard to listen to, to be in charge of a business where some of these things have occurred,” Macrow told MPs on the committee, adding that he was “absolutely determined” to tackle the problem. McDonald’s previously said it was investigating all claims brought to its attention and had hired PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to evaluate its procedures.

McDonald’s has dismissed 18 people since the BBC’s report in July, Macrow told the committee.

“The culture at McDonald’s is to cover each other’s back,” said Ian Hodson, president of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union, adding: “In one shop we had to raise 20 separate grievances about one manager before they were prepared to listen to the issue of sexual harassment.”

One anonymous whistleblower said in their evidence that “drugs, homophobia, racism and sexism from management and staff members who have worked there for years is so normal that nobody actually sees that as an issue anymore.”

