(Bloomberg) -- Krispy Kreme Inc. shares had their biggest gain ever after McDonald’s Corp. agreed to bring the chain’s doughnuts to its restaurants across the US.

In the burger giant’s latest effort to attract diners for breakfast and all-day snacking, Krispy Kreme’s sugary pastries will first become available at some McDonald’s later this year, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. A nationwide rollout is expected by the end of 2026.

Krispy Kreme shares jumped 39% in New York trading, the biggest one-day rise since the company’s July 2021 initial public offering. McDonald’s stock was unchanged for the day.

Adding Krispy Kreme to its menu gives McDonald’s “a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day,” said Tariq Hassan, the chief marketing officer for McDonald’s USA.

The chains tested diners’ appetite for the treats in 160 McDonald’s restaurants in two Kentucky cities, according to the statement, and results “exceeded expectations.” The lineup will include three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular doughnuts — the original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate iced kreme filled — which will be delivered to McDonald’s locations every day.

For Krispy Kreme, the deal will more than double the locations where consumers can buy its products, Chief Executive Officer Josh Charlesworth said. McDonald’s had more than 13,000 restaurants in the US as of Dec. 31. The doughnut chain has more than 14,000 “points of access,” according to the statement Tuesday.

The addition of Krispy Kreme is the latest change to McDonald’s bakery lineup. The chain discontinued its apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll from all restaurants in 2023. It kept its chocolate chip cookies, baked apple pie and frozen desserts.

Krispy Kreme shares were up 15% this year through Tuesday, well ahead of the 2.2% rise of the Russell 2000 Index. McDonald’s was down 6%.

