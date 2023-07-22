(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. plans to spend more than A$1 billion ($673 million) on opening and renovating stores in the company’s biggest expansion plans for Australia since the 1990s, according the Australian Business Review.

The fast food giant plans to spend about A$600 million on 100 new stores in the country over the next three years, and about A$450 million refurbishing over half of its current network, the paper said, citing Australian CEO Antoni Martinez.

McDonald’s currently has 1,020 stores in Australia and employs 115,000 people, it said. The expansion is expected to generate 40,000 new jobs, the paper said.

