McDonald’s Corp. is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon.

The fast-food company says it has teamed up with Beyond Meat Inc. to test a new plant-based burger dubbed the P.L.T. (Plant. Lettuce. Tomato). McDonald’s is using southwestern Ontario as the test market for the new product starting Monday.

During the three-month trial period, the burger will be sold at 28 undisclosed locations in the province for $6.49 plus tax.

"McDonald's Canada has a proud legacy of innovating across our menu and we're excited that Canadians will be the first in the world to try the P.L.T.," said McDonald's Canada Chef Jeff Anderson in a release Thursday.

"We're eager to hear what our customers love about the P.L.T. to help McDonald's around the world better understand how a plant-based burger works in our restaurants."

The move comes after Tim Hortons said last week it was scaling back its Beyond Meat offerings in some provinces. The announcement came just months after the coffee-and-doughnut chain rolled out plant-based breakfast sandwiches and burgers nationally this past summer.