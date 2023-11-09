(Bloomberg) -- The head of McDonald’s Corp. in the UK has been summoned to answer questions in Parliament after the fast-food chain was hit by allegations of sexual assault, racism and bullying at its franchises.

Alistair Macrow, chief executive officer of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, will appear in front of Members of Parliament on Nov. 14, the Business and Trade Committee said in a statement.

The MPs are likely to ask what McDonald’s has done to improve working conditions after the BBC reported in July that more than 100 current and former staff claimed the outlets suffered from a toxic culture. Workers as young as 17 said they faced regular sexual harassment by colleagues.

“I am completely determined to root out any behaviour that falls below the high standards of respect, safety and inclusion we demand of everyone at McDonald’s,” Macrow said in a statement Thursday. He added that McDonald’s has investigated all claims brought to its attention, introduced an extra reporting mechanism and hired PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to evaluate its procedures.

The committee will also hear from a McDonald’s franchisee and two trade unionists.

