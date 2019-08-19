(Bloomberg) -- U.K. opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will deliver a speech promising to do “everything necessary” to prevent a no-deal Brexit amid reports the government is preparing for a three-month “meltdown” at British ports if Britain crashes out of the European Union. Labour’s finance spokesman, John McDonnell, said Parliament should be recalled this week to discuss it.

Key Developments:

Corbyn speech at 11 a.m. is expected to renew pledge to hold a second Brexit referendum if general election called this year

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron this week the EU must offer an acceptable new deal or face Britain leaving without one

Sunday Times newspaper cited leaked documents showing the government is preparing for shortages of food and medicine, as well as a hard Irish border, in a no-deal Brexit scenario

Pound reversed early gains, falling 0.2%

Labour Seeks Parliamentary Recall Over Brexit (8:30 a.m.)

The Labour Party believes Prime Minister Boris Johnson should recall Parliament from its summer recess in the coming days to discuss the threat of a no-deal Brexit, the main opposition’s finance spokesman, John McDonnell, said on Monday.

McDonnell was responding to a question on BBC radio about the group of more than 100 lawmakers, including Labour backbenchers, who have written to Johnson to make that request. Parliament is due to resume on Sept. 3.

“It’s a good initiative by this group of MPs to say that we need to get back into Parliament,” McDonnell said. “We’re facing a critical issue here and we should be debating it in Parliament.”

Former Sainsbury’s Boss Warns of Brexit Food Shock (Earlier)

Former J Sainsbury Plc Chief Executive Officer Justin King said the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline comes at just about the worst time of the year for the food-supply chain, and that the document leaked to the Sunday Times on the impact of a no-deal Brexit presages a major crisis.

“Anything other than silky smooth at our borders particular at Dover-Calais is going to have very significant impacts on the food supply chain in the U.K.,” King told BBC radio. By the end of October, food is already being stored up for Christmas, leaving little spare capacity to stockpile in anticipation of border delays, he said.

CBI Says No-Deal Impacts Show Need for Deal (Earlier)

The document leaked to the Sunday Times detailing the anticipated impact of a no-deal Brexit -- including port delays and fuel shortages -- shows just how “incredibly serious for our economy” such an outcome would be, Confederation of British Industry Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn told BBC radio Monday.

“Business does have to prepare, but above all else what this does show is we must be trying to get a deal -- and that must be the number one priority of government,” Fairbairn said, adding that the U.K. as become more prepared in recent weeks for “the short-run disruption.”

“Not fully prepared, I don’t think that can be done,” she said. “If you have any delays at borders, that would be significant. I think what we can’t be prepared for though is the long-run impact of a fundamental change in our competitiveness.”

Earlier:

Corbyn Gears Up for Election as Chaotic Brexit Fears EscalateJohnson to Raise Brexit Stakes in Visits to Germany and FrancePound Wins Holiday From Selloff on Resistance to No-Deal Brexit

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Robert Hutton at rhutton1@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs, Andrew Atkinson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.