(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will be “clear to go” on Saturday, when he wants to speak to the American people, the White House said. Trump plans a live televised interview Friday, in which he’ll get a TV doctor’s assessment.

The president first unveiled his positive test for the coronavirus early Oct. 2, and credits an antibody treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a quick recovery. He returned to the Oval Office Wednesday after working from the White House residence following his departure from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Key Developments:

Trump’s Chance to Win Is Fading With Little Time Left to Recover

Day-Long Debate Spat Ends Where It Started -- Virtual

White House Says Trump ‘Clear to Go’ on Saturday (8:45 a.m.)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump “will be clear to go” on Saturday, when “he wants to talk to the American people.” There are medical tests underway to ensure he doesn’t transmit the virus when he returns to the campaign trail, she said on Fox News, noting she’d conferred with White House doctor Sean Conley.

It will be “tough” to make a rally happen Saturday, she also said. “He won’t be out there if he can transmit the virus,” she said. “There will be a test in place and rest assured that test will show that it’s not transmissible.”

McDaniel Claims Trump ‘Won’t Be Shedding’ Virus by Next Friday (8:09 a.m.)

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel criticized the Commission on Public Debates for unilaterally deciding that the second scheduled presidential debate would need to be held virtually, on the original Oct. 15 date. The Republican side had offered alternative dates, she said. McDaniel, who has also tested positive for Covid-19, said she herself is doing “well.”

“What’s so odd about this is even based on the CDC, the president won’t be shedding live virus by next Friday,” McDaniel said in an interview on Fox Business, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Why are they canceling a live, in-person debate? This is so bad for our country.”

Most Covid-19 patients can stop isolating 10 days after they first showed symptoms, according for the CDC. But not all patients are the same and there is no test that shows when a person who was infectious stop shedding the virus. Trump first tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct. 1.

Trump’s physicians have not said whether the president has tested negative since his diagnosis nor have they revealed the date of his last negative test, which could indicate when he was first exposed. -- Jordan Fabian

Trump Will Get TV Doctor’s Evaluation on Fox Friday (7:19 a.m.)

Rather than reveal his medical records to reporters the traditional way in 2016, Trump dictated a letter to his doctor and shared it during a TV appearance with Dr. Oz.

He will now reprise the move on Fox News on Friday.

In his first TV appearance since returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the president will undergo a medical evaluation on Tucker Carlson’s show from Dr. Marc Siegel.

Siegel is a medical contributor on Fox. In the past, he has speculated without evidence that Biden is using speed and Adderall before debates, said it’s “almost impossible” for people under 70 to die from Covid-19, and argued that Speaker Nancy Pelosi should “stop pontificating” about Trump’s health.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.