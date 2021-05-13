McGahn to Testify to Congress at Private Hearing Over Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Former White House Counsel Donald McGahn will testify to Congress at a private hearing about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, according to court papers, ending a long-running legal fight over his testimony.

Members of the public will not be permitted to watch the testimony, though a transcript will eventually be released publicly, according to a court filing that detailed a compromise negotiated between the Biden administration and Democrats in the House of Representatives.

The testimony will come “as soon as possible,” according to the filing.

The dispute stemmed from McGahn’s refusal to comply with a subpoena from Congressional Democrats seeking to force him to testify about Russian interference during the 2016 election.

Read More: Congress, White House Say Deal Reached on McGahn Subpoena

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.