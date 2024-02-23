(Bloomberg) -- Montreal’s McGill University, along with Concordia University, is taking legal action against the Quebec government for raising tuition for Canadian students from other provinces.

Last year, Quebec announced it would almost double tuition fees to C$17,000 ($12,590) for out-of-province students coming to study at English-language universities in Canada’s French speaking province. The decision, made to protect the French language, sparked outrage in Montreal’s anglophone community and in the business sector.

In response, Quebec agreed to a smaller increase that would set tuition at C$12,000. Students attending Bishop’s University, a small school outside Montreal, would be exempt from the hike. In exchange, the government added a new requirement that 80% of their non-Quebec students must reach a level of French proficiency by the end of their undergraduate degree it says is roughly equivalent to being able to book a hotel room over the phone.

McGill University is seeking to reverse the hike, arguing it’s discriminatory under both the Canadian and Quebec charters of rights and freedoms. Undergraduate applications from Canadian students outside Quebec have fallen by more than 20%, it said in a news release.

“We are hearing from our recruiters that these measures are making students think twice about coming to Quebec,” McGill President Deep Saini said in the statement.

Graham Carr, Concordia’s president, said in a separate statement that “the changes could have a significant and harmful impact on Concordia’s student enrollment, financial well-being and international reputation.”

