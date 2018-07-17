(Bloomberg) -- McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc. and other distributors of opioid painkillers must face claims they fueled a public health crisis by wrongfully shipping millions of opioid painkillers to retailers and pharmacies in New York.

New York Judge Jerry Garguilo Tuesday rejected the drug distributors’ bids to have some counties’ and cities’ lawsuits aimed at recouping the costs of fighting the opioid epidemic thrown out.

The same judge rebuffed identical dismissal requests last month from opioid makers including Purdue Pharma LLP and Johnson & Johnson. No trial dates have been set for either group of defendants in the opioid cases.

