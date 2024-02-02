(Bloomberg) -- A US Senate panel investigating the merger of the PGA Tour with Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf has summoned top executives at consultancies working for the kingdom’s wealth fund for failing to cooperate in an inquiry into the deal.

The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has ordered Rich Lesser, global chair of Boston Consulting Group, Bob Sternfels from McKinsey & Co., and Teneo Strategy Chief Executive Officer Paul Keary to appear before the panel. Veteran investment banker Michael Klein, who’s one of the Public Investment Fund’s top advisers, has also been summoned to the hearing on Feb 6.

The hearing will “address the PIF consultants’ current failure to comply with the subcommittee’s subpoenas, as well as the larger implications of the PIF consultants’ current noncompliance and the pending Saudi litigation,” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, chairman of the Permanent subcommittee on Investigations, wrote in a memorandum to subcommittee members.

The executives must “appear in person to explain their company’s respective work for the PIF and why they each believe their company’s obligation to respond to a duly issued congressional subpoena should be contingent on the acquiescence of a foreign power,” according to the memorandum.

The panel had earlier issued a rebuke to the oil-rich kingdom’s wealth fund for obstructing its inquiry. The PIF filed lawsuits against some of its own advisers, including McKinsey and M. Klein, to prevent them from submitting evidence, the panel said. Teneo and BCG were also subject to lawsuits.

Read More: PGA-LIV Golf Probe Obstructed by Saudi Fund, Senate Says

The panel has been seeking information on work done for the PIF, particularly related to investments in the US and the establishment of LIV Golf, which upended men’s golf since its launch. The PGA and LIV’s shock announcement last year that they were working on a merger put an end to a bitter legal battle in US courts over allegations of antitrust violations.

The subcommittee said the Saudi wealth fund’s consultants repeatedly failed to cooperate in a meaningful way, producing “only a fraction of all responsive records” since Aug. 16.

The records provided “are wholly insufficient,” the panel said.

“This subcommittee must hear from each of the PIF consultants about their continued recalcitrance to congressional oversight regarding their activities in and affecting the United States at the apparent behest of a foreign power, as well as the implications of their current noncompliance.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.