(Bloomberg) -- McKinsey & Co. reached a settlement with South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and a unit of the prosecuting authority that will enable the management-consulting company to return the fee it earned on work for the electricity producer.

“The fee repayment is a consequence of Eskom’s non-compliance with the relevant procurement laws and not because of any wrongdoing or admission of liability by McKinsey,” the firm said in an emailed statement Friday.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit in May filed a lawsuit aimed at recouping 1 billion rand ($74 million) in consultancy fees it said were unlawfully paid to McKinsey by the state power utility, after talks with the U.S. firm about voluntarily repaying the money stalled.

