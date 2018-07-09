(Bloomberg) -- McKinsey & Co. has apologized to South Africa again over how business was handled with state-owned Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., saying it overcharged the utility.

The consultancy admitted in October to failing to follow its own procedures while doing business with the power company when it worked alongside Trillian Capital Partners Pty Ltd., a business linked to the Gupta family. McKinsey reached a settlement last week to repay almost 1 billion rand ($74 million) in fees to Eskom.

“The trust of our clients and the public in South Africa is now, understandably, very low,” said Kevin Sneader, global managing partner of McKinsey, according to a transcript of remarks he is scheduled to make on Monday in Johannesburg.

McKinsey became embroiled in claims that the Gupta family used their friendship with former President Jacob Zuma to win lucrative contracts from state companies, particularly through Eskom, which provides more than 90 percent of the country’s electricity. The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing. Trillian, a financial services firm, is linked to the Gupta family through business associate Salim Essa, who was its principal shareholder until he sold out.

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit in May filed a lawsuit aimed at recouping 1 billion rand in consultancy fees it said were unlawfully paid to McKinsey by the state power utility, after talks with the U.S. firm about voluntarily repaying the money stalled.

“The fee was weighted towards recovering our investment rather than being in line with Eskom’s situation,” Sneader said. “In that context the fee was too large.”

Trillian was the so-called supply development partner of McKinsey in an agreement it had to provide services to Eskom until the relationship between McKinsey and Trillian ended in March 2016.

To contact the reporter on this story: Paul Burkhardt in Johannesburg at pburkhardt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Herron at jherron9@bloomberg.net, John Deane, Steve Geimann

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.