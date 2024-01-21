(Bloomberg) -- McKinsey & Co.’s Bob Sternfels is experiencing a tougher than expected bid for re-election as global managing partner after a backlash against his push to restrucuture the company, the FT reported.

Sternfels, who took up his current role at the consulting firm in 2021, failed to secure a second three-year term in the first round of voting, the paper said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. While there may be up to three possible votes and Sternfels is widely seen as the favorite, more than half of McKinsey’s 750 senior partners chose other candidates in the first round.

Those who advanced to the next stage with Sternfels include Carter Wood, chief risk officer, CFO Eric Kutcher and Virginia Simmons, a former head of the UK office, the FT said. Sternfels’ decision to lay off about 1,400 workers last year was one source of uncertainty over his leadership, according to the newspaper.

