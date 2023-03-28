(Bloomberg) -- McKinsey & Co. is embarking on a rare round of major job cuts, with plans to eliminate about 1,400 roles.

The consulting giant, which has seen rapid growth in its headcount over the past decade, is restructuring how it organizes its support teams starting this week, including workforce reductions or moving people into other roles. The total cuts will amount to about 3% of headcount that has ballooned to almost 47,000 from 28,000 just five years ago and 17,000 in 2012.

“The painful result of this shift is that we will have to say goodbye to some of our firm functions colleagues, while helping others move into new roles that better align to our firm’s strategy and priorities,” Bob Sternfels, global managing partner, wrote in a note to staff. “Starting now, where local regulations allow, we will begin to notify colleagues who will depart our firm or be asked to change roles.”

The total number of cuts were described by a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. A spokesperson declined to comment.

Unlike some of the major financial firms it works with, McKinsey rarely carries out job cuts in its own ranks. Even underperforming employees in client-facing roles tend to depart after being “counseled to leave” — a phrase that indicates the company doesn’t want them on client projects and recommends they try to find a different employer.

The company, where it can, is “implementing reductions through attrition or voluntary departures,” Sternfels wrote.

The firm — known for devising workforce-reduction plans for its clients — had been looking at eliminating about 2,000 jobs, people familiar with the plans told Bloomberg News last month, adding that the number of people to be cut from the firm could still change. Most of the affected roles don’t have direct contact with clients.

McKinsey posted a record $15 billion in revenue in 2021, and surpassed that figure in 2022, a person familiar with the matter said last month.

Consulting firm Accenture Plc said last week it will cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months, one of the largest rounds of dismissals in the sector.

Companies in industries from finance and technology to retailing are reducing staff amid a slowdown in demand and predictions of a looming recession. Tech giants including Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are making deep cuts, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and other top banks have been eliminating thousands of positions. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has undertaken two rounds of mass layoffs.

McKinsey’s move comes two years after Sternfels took over as global managing partner following a vote by its roughly 650 senior partners to oust his predecessor, Kevin Sneader. The management shift was the culmination of a tumultuous period for the firm, which took flak for its role in advising the makers of the painkiller OxyContin and faced scrutiny of various other business ties.

