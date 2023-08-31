(Bloomberg) -- McLaren Applied Ltd’s e-mobility unit has agreed to buy Dutch e-bike maker VanMoof BV which went bankrupt after failing to pay back loans to investors.

Lavoie, which makes €1,990 ($2,160) e-scooters, plans to “inject stability” into VanMoof’s operations and expand its e-mobility business with the acquisition, according to a statement on Thursday. No financial terms have been disclosed.

Appointed trustees were set up to investigate whether the activities of VanMoof could continue after the Dutch electric-bicycle company was declared bankrupt in July. VanMoof had struggled with paying back loans from investors and was forced to close some of its stores before the firm went out of business.

“VanMoof has 190,000 customers globally and our commitment is to continue to keep those riders on the road whilst we stabilize and efficiently grow the VanMoof business and continue to develop its world-class products,” said Lavoie Chief Executive Eliott Wertheimer.

While VanMoof saw orders soar during the pandemic, ever since its 2009 launch it also had to contend with a wave of complaints from customers who spoke of faulty parts and breakdowns.

