(Bloomberg) -- McLaren Group shareholders backed a full recapitalization of the cash-strapped British super-car maker, potentially paving the way for Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund to take full control.

The move will introduce a simpler share structure and governance process and help the automaker expand into new markets, McLaren and majority shareholder Mumtalakat Holding Co. said in a joint statement.

Sky News separately reported that the Bahrain fund is nearing an agreement for a full takeover of McLaren. A spokesman for McLaren declined to comment, while spokespeople for Mumtalakat couldn’t be reached for comment.

McLaren, which makes the Artura sports car and produced around 2,500 vehicles last year, has had to tap shareholders for cash on multiple occasions. The manufacturer sold some of its heritage car collection to Mumtalakat last year and orchestrated a sale and leaseback of its headquarters in the English county of Surrey.

Read more: McLaren Sells Off Prized Vintage Supercars in Liquidity Crunch

The company burned through £267 million in the nine months ending Sep. 30, up from £12.8 million a year earlier, in part due to lower volumes and higher inventory.

Earlier this year, Mumtalakat bought out former minority shareholders including US investment firm Ares Management and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

--With assistance from Irene García Pérez.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.