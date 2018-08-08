(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My midweek morning train reads:

Your Fees Are Bull%$&* (Institutional Investor)

The Eight Best Predictors of the Long-Term Market (Wall Street Journal) but see How to Trade Stocks: Don’t Try to Forecast the Market, Do This Instead (Investor’s Business Daily)

Lifehacks for When a Robot Wants Your Job: The machines can be defeated! (Bloomberg)

Quant Hedge Funds Trail Old-School Ones, But Reap All the New Money (Chief Investment Officer)

The Ultra-Pure, Super-Secret Sand That Makes Your Phone Possible (Wired)

Australia’s China reset (the Monthly)

Betsy DeVos’s summer home deserves a special place in McMansion Hell (Vox)

It’s a Big Deal That LeBron James Decided to Fund a Public School (Slate)

New Poll: 43% of Republicans Want to Give Trump the Power to Shut Down Media (Daily Beast); see also Trump haters will love Rick Wilson’s scathing new book, “Everything Trump Touches Dies” (the Week)

The Mendocino Complex Fire is now the largest wildfire ever recorded in California (Washington Post)

What are you reading?

Voters in red states tend to use more gasoline — and pay for it from smaller incomes

Source: Bloomberg

