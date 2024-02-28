{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Feb 28, 2024

    MDA reports fourth-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    Feds need to restructure space governance to push space economy to $40B by 2040: Space Canada CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MDA Ltd. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $13.5 million, up from $8.8 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose 10 per cent.

    The robotics and space technology firm says the profit amounted to 11 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from seven cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2022.

    Revenue for the three-month period totalled $205.0 million, up from $186.1 million a year earlier.

    On an adjusted basis, MDA says it earned 23 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 18 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

    In its outlook for 2024, the company says it expects full year revenue to total between $950 million and $1.05 billion, an estimate that would mean growth of about 25 per cent based on the midpoint of the guidance compared with its result for 2023. 

    For the first quarter of 2024, MDA says it expects revenue between $205 million and $215 million.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.