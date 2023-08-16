(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows will get a court hearing on his request to move the Georgia election racketeering case against him to federal court from state court.

US District Judge Steve Jones said Meadows’ request was sufficient to show that it shouldn’t be denied without a hearing, which he scheduled for Aug. 28.

“The court emphasizes that this order offers no opinion on the court’s ultimate determination of its subject matter jurisdiction over this case or Meadows’s federal immunity defense,” Jones wrote.

Meadows, 64, a leading conservative voice in Congress before joining the White House, is charged with two counts of racketeering and soliciting a public official to violate their oath. He, along with Trump and 17 others, are accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

He argued his case should be moved to federal court because it relates to alleged conduct that occurred while Meadows was a government employee.

The case is The State of Georgia v. Meadows, 23-cv-03621, US District Court, Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta).

