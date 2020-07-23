(Bloomberg) -- White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows raised the prospect of Congress voting separately on an extension of supplemental unemployment insurance and aid for schools, leaving other parts of a virus relief package to extended negotiations.

The $600 supplemental unemployment payments that were part of the stimulus passed in March expires at the end of the week and Republicans have been bogged down by internal disagreements on a larger stimulus plan. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is pushing schools to open classrooms in the coming weeks but many are struggling to accomplish that safely with the coronavirus still raging in many parts of the country.

“I don’t know that there is anything that is pressing from a deadline standpoint, other than the unemployment insurance and what is needed for school opening,” Meadows said at the Capitol after meeting with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have rejected a piecemeal approach to the stimulus package and have been criticizing Republicans for delaying their own proposal. The House passed the Democratic plan in May.

Republicans are pushing to cut the amount of the supplemental unemployment benefit, while Democrats insist it remain at $600 a week.

Meadows said he wasn’t speaking for GOP leadership in floating the idea of separate votes on unemployment benefits and school aid. He suggested it would be an easy way to take pressure off negotiations for other parts of a stimulus.

“It’s just a matter of if there is the political will to do it, next week,” he said. “You know, voting against schools and unemployment insurance is not the vote any of us would want to make.”

