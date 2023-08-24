You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 24, 2023
Meadows Reaches $100,000 Bond Deal In Georgia Election Case
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows surrendered to Atlanta authorities on charges that he conspired to keep his ex-boss in office after he lost the 2020 presidential election.
Meadows, who was at Trump’s side for weeks as he took steps to reverse his defeat by Joe Biden, was booked at the the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, hours after he agreed to $100,000 bond to remain free pending trial.
Meadows is the latest of the 19 defendants to surrender following the Aug. 14 indictment, which was brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after a two-year probe. She alleges the group violated Georgia’s racketeering law and other statutes by conspiring to overturn the election.
Trump reached a $200,000 bond agreement and said he’d turn himself in Thursday. Longtime Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, another defendant, agreed to a $150,000 bond and turned himself in Aug. 23.
Meadows’s bond deal comes after a federal judge on Aug. 23 denied his request for an order barring Willis from seeking his arrest if he failed to turn himself in. Meadows had argued that he shouldn’t be subject to arrest by state authorities while he seeks to move his case to federal court. A hearing on that request is set for Monday in federal court in Atlanta.
Read More: Trump and His 18 Racketeering Co-Defendants: Here’s the Latest
Trump’s former chief of staff argues that he’s immune from the state charges because he was an employee of the federal government during the alleged misconduct, which includes setting up phone calls for Trump to pressure state officials. His argument has emerged as the biggest challenge so far to the Georgia indictment.
(Updates with Meadows surrendering.)
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
