(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’s lawsuit challenging the validity of a Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas was dismissed by a federal judge who ruled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the committee can’t be sued because they are immune from being sued from doing their work.

Meadows, a former member of Congress, asked the judge to invalidate the subpoenas, calling them “overly broad and unduly burdensome,” in a complaint filed last year in Washington federal court.

US District Judge Carl Nichols said on Monday that he doesn’t have jurisdiction over the matter because the defendants are protected by the Speech and Debate Clause, even though they didn’t invoke it. The Speech and Debate clause provides a sweeping protection that prevents members of Congress from being hauled into court to defend their legislative work.

“Without a clear renunciation of the immunity, the court cannot proceed to assess the merits of the claims against the Congressional defendants,” the judge wrote.

The Justice Department had previously said that it wouldn’t press criminal contempt charges against Meadows for failing to comply with the subpoena following a referral by the House.

In a contempt of Congress case against former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who also refused to comply with a Jan. 6 Committee subpoena, a prosecutor said in court that at least one reason why officials decided against charging Meadows was that, unlike Navarro, Meadows attempted to negotiate a compromise with the committee and turned over some documents.

The case is Meadows v. Pelosi, 21-cv-03217, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.