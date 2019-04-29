(Bloomberg) -- Measles is hitting the U.S. hard this year, with 704 individual cases confirmed in 22 states through April 26, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s the most since 1994 and since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000. 0utbreaks -- classified as three or more cases -- are ongoing in nine U.S. jurisdictions, including states and counties, the CDC said, adding that they’re linked to travelers who brought measles back from other countries.

