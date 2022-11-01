(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Betagro Pcl declined in their first day of trade in Bangkok, following Thailand’s second-largest initial public offering this year and defying a typical increase for large debuts in the country.

The stock fell as much as 6.9% from the IPO price. They were priced at 40 baht apiece after the meat producer and its major shareholders sold 500 million shares. The IPO raised 20 billion baht ($532 million), including the exercise of a green-shoe option. It’s the third-largest listing in Southeast Asia since the start of 2022.

Betagro’s debut is the largest in the Thai exchange since insurer Thai Life Insurance Pcl’s listing more than three months ago. While share sales have slowed down globally amid rising interest rates and surging volatility in equities trading, the market in Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy remained more active than others in the region.

The country’s benchmark stock index has gained more than 3% over the past three months, with overseas funds pumping in a net $227 million into domestic equities last month, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That contrasts with a slump of more than 10% for the MSCI Asia Pacific Index during the same period.

Companies that raised at least $100 million through IPOs in Bangkok over the past five years rose by an average of 14% in their initial session excluding Betagro’s performance, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Betagro is Thailand’s second-biggest meat producer after CP Foods. Its price-to-earnings ratio is close to that of CP Foods,” Ploenjai Jirajarus, an analyst at Capital Nomura Securities Pcl, said in a report. “But we prefer CP Foods, which has a much higher revenue contribution from the overseas operations than that of Betagro.”

Betagro is raising funds to expand its farms and animal feed production in Thailand and neighboring countries, according to its regulatory filing. About 182 million shares, or 42% of the total offering, were subscribed by local and overseas cornerstone investors including Caas Capital Master Fund, Magna Umbrella Fund and Ghisallo Master Fund, the filing showed.

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Pcl and Bualuang Securities Pcl are the lead arrangers for local investors; Bank of America Corp. is the lead manager for the international offering, according to the filing.

