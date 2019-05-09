VANCOUVER - Mountain Equipment Co-op has appointed a Best Buy Canada executive to head the outdoor gear retailer.

Philippe Arrata takes over on July 2 from David Labistour, who is stepping down after more than 11 years as chief executive.

Arrata has been with the consumer electronics retailer since 2008 and is currently chief financial and administrative officer.

He was a member of MEC's board between 2015 and 2018.

Arrata says he believes “passionately in MEC's purpose and the benefits of leading a healthy, active outdoor lifestyle.”

MEC has more than five million members and 22 locations across Canada.