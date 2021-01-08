(Bloomberg) -- Alternative investment management firm Medalist Partners LP is looking to raise $500 million to invest in asset-backed financing, a bid to capitalize on sectors including aircraft and real estate funding that have been hammered by the pandemic.

The fund, the firm’s third, is expected to hold its initial close at the end of the first quarter of this year, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The vehicle will focus on lending opportunities secured by hard or financial assets, including specialty assets such as alternative energy infrastructure and vehicle finance, as well as commercial and residential real estate, according to a fund document obtained by Bloomberg News. The firm sees post-Covid opportunities to generate larger yields at more conservative advance rates and with stronger lender protections, the document shows.

The fund’s launch comes as players in the $850 billion private credit industry see ripe opportunities in asset-backed lending, particularly amid the coronavirus crisis. Last year, KKR & Co. and JPMorgan Asset Management said they were looking to capitalize on banks’ retreat from this type of investing.

Medalist’s latest vehicle will target a 10%-13% internal rate of return, according to the document. An earlier vehicle in the strategy delivered a 13% gain in 2020 and has an 11% net internal rate of return since its 2016 inception, according to the person.

The firm in December 2019 announced it closed its second fund with $308 million in commitments.

Medalist President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Ardisson declined to comment.

New York-based Medalist manages about $2.4 billion in assets across strategies including asset-based private credit, structured credit and CLOs, according to the fund document. Partners Greg Richter, John Slonieski and Ardisson previously worked at Credit Suisse.

