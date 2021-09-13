(Bloomberg) -- A media firm linked to Steve Bannon and exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui was among companies that agreed to pay more than $539 million to settle a U.S. regulator’s allegations that the businesses illegally sold shares.

GTV Media Group Inc., which has ties to Bannon and Wengui, sold shares without registering the offering, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a Monday statement. The SEC case also accused Saraca Media Group Inc. and Voice of Guo Media Inc. of misconduct.

The companies separately participated in an unregistered sale of a digital asset security referred to as either G-Coins or G-Dollars. The two offerings raised approximately $487 million from more than 5,000 investors, including U.S. residents, the SEC said. Neither Bannon nor Wengui were named in the SEC case, and the companies didn’t admit or deny wrongdoing.

“Issuers seeking to access the markets through a public securities offering must provide investors with the disclosures required under the federal securities laws,” said Sanjay Wadhwa, deputy director of the SEC’s enforcement division.

GTV and Saraca agreed to pay disgorgement and interest of about $450 million and each will pay a civil penalty of $15 million. Voice of Guo agreed to pay disgorgement and interest of about $54 million and a $5 million fine.

