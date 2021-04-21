(Bloomberg) -- DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., a company that tracks digital media engagement, rose as much as 31% in its trading debut after pricing its initial public offering at the top of a marketed range to raise $360 million.

Shares of the company were up 26% to $34.15 at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday in New York trading, giving the company a market value of $5.3 billion. Diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, the company’s valuation rises to about $5.9 billion.

DoubleVerify, along with Providence Equity Partners and other investors, sold 13.3 million shares Tuesday for $27 each after marketing them for $24 to $27.

Concurrent with the IPO, a Tiger Global Management affiliate is buying two $30 million blocks of stock, one from the company and the other from Providence, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company generated net income of about $20 million on revenue of $244 million last year, compared with $23 million of net income on revenue of $183 million in 2019.

Providence agreed to acquire a majority stake in DoubleVerify in 2017, and Davis Noell, a senior Providence executive, is chairman of the company. The firm will hold 58% of DoubleVerify’s common stock after the listing, according to the filing.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. DoubleVerify’s shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DV.

