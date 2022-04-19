(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., Abiomed Inc. and other medical-device makers rallied Tuesday after Johnson & Johnson reported stronger-than-expected sales from that division of the company.

The S&P Supercomposite Health Care Equipment Index rose as much as 3.7%, marking its biggest intraday gain since June 2020 and offsetting some of the underperformance this year that followed the slowdown of the pandemic. The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF gains the most since March 2021.

The gains were set off by the quarterly report from pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, which is one of the earliest companies to release during the slew of coming results. As a result, the company’s better-than-expected device sales are seen as a good sign for others in the industry. Johnson & Johnson’s worldwide medical-devices sales were $6.97 billion, up 6% from a year earlier and above the consensus analyst estimate of $6.66 billion.

“We believe JNJ’s MedTech results are a positive indicator and expect most of our companies under coverage to beat consensus estimates in 1Q22,” Needham & Co. analyst Mike Matson wrote in a note.

Within medical devices, orthopedics was highlighted by analysts as a particular area of strength.

Wells Fargo’s Larry Biegelsen wrote that the results indicate orthopedics sales for Stryker Corp. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. could come in higher than expected. Stryker shares rose as much as 5.7%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.