Shares opened at $28.30 and went as high as $30.92 in trading in New York, climbing 41% above their IPO price. The stock was at $29.93 at 2:23 p.m., giving the company, which makes gear including medical scrubs and lab coats, a market valuation of about $4.8 billion.

Figs’ offering is the first to sell directly to retail investors through Robinhood Markets Inc.’s online brokerage platform. It had set aside up to 1% of the deal for Robinhood users, according to the filing. The roll out comes ahead of Robinhood’s own debut, which is expected on the Nasdaq in late June, Bloomberg News has reported.

“For IPOs, usually the only people that have access are Wall Street insiders and for us to be able to bring this IPO to our health-care community through Robinhood was super cool,” said Trina Spear, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Figs.

Heather Hasson, co-founder and co-CEO, said that Robinhood approached the company for the partnership and Figs did not have to pay to use Robinhood as a sales channel for its offering.

Spear brushed off previous system failures on Robinhood’s platform.

“There is always risk in anything you do, but we felt like the opportunity was so much greater than anything that has happened in the past or had nothing to do with our company,” she said.

Figs operates a direct-to-consumer model where the vast majority of revenue is generated through its website and mobile app.

Spear added that scrubs have always been a direct-to-consumer product sold at strip malls and Figs allows health-care workers to buy their uniforms in a more modern fashion.

“Coming out of the pandemic, the world was shown how important health-care professionals are,” she said. “The world kind of stopped clapping at 7 p.m. and we are the company that is cheering around the clock of for health-care professionals 24-seven, 365 days a year.”

Figs and its shareholders sold about 26.4 million shares at $22 after marketing them for $16 to $19 apiece, according to a statement on Wednesday. Figs offered 4.64 million shares, while shareholder Tulco LLC -- led by former Legendary Entertainment chairman Thomas Tull -- sold 21.7 million shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley led the offering. It is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FIGS.

