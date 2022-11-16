(Bloomberg) -- Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl, Asia’s largest hospital operator outside of China, says medical tourism has been in the revival stage in Thailand for the past few months and will continue to expand in part because of lessons from the Covid pandemic.

One learning point has been that the government must be more responsive to health-care providers, according to BDMS Chief Executive Officer Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth. Another is more awareness among the public about the value of preventative measures regarding health, such as checkups, genetic tests and improved diet, she said.

The expanded awareness of wellness will propel growth in Thailand’s medical tourism sector, which will cooperate more with the travel and services sectors, she said at the Bloomberg Business Summit in Bangkok on Wednesday.

“We have the environment, we have Thai culture, personal service and a good location, so we have high opportunity,” said Poramaporn, whose company currently manages about hospitals, a quarter of which are considered core properties in Thailand’s capital city and tourism destinations such as Phuket, Pattaya and Chiang Mai.

To support growth, Thailand’s Cabinet this week approved a new one-year visa program for foreigners seeking medical treatment, effective Jan. 1, as Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy competes for international patients with health-care providers in countries including South Korea, Singapore and India.

Pakorn Peetathawatchai, president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, said earlier at the summit that wellness sectors, including tourism and health care, are sunshine industries for investors looking to Thailand even as the country’s economic recovery remains uneven.

About 12% of BDMS’s patient-visit count comes from non-Thais, according to the company’s website, with Japan and the Middle East key markets. That will grow as Covid winds down, she said.

BDMS, which competes locally with numerous private health-care operators including Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl, expanded its services during the pandemic through teleconsultation, home care and wellness, she said, adding that it provided service to many foreign patients were treated the past couple years even though they were in their home countries.

