(Bloomberg) -- SelectQuote Inc. and other companies that help Americans compare Medicare plans plunged on Tuesday after results missed just about every metric.

SelectQuote sank as much as 61% to a record low Tuesday after earnings, sales and a sales forecast all fell short of analysts’ estimates. GoHealth Inc., another health insurance broker, tumbled as much as 26% to a record low, while EHealth Inc. slid 14% to the lowest since April 2018.

Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson said the results were “horrific” and likely the worst results the firm has seen. The shortfall was clearly unacceptable to holders, Chief Executive Officer Timothy Robert Danker acknowledged on an earnings call Monday, pointing to challenges during the annual enrollment period.

The miss and outlook were driven partly by hiring difficulties as well as increasingly similar offerings of private Medicare Advantage health plans. This more competitive dynamic hit Humana Inc. and its managed-care rivals in January when the health insurer plunged the most in 13 years after slashing its membership forecast by about half.

SelectQuote’s miss may signal more Medicare Advantage worries. There’s “too much money chasing too few shoppers,” Citigroup Inc.’s Daniel Grosslight wrote after the report.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.