(Bloomberg) -- Medicare prescription drug programs can now cover Novo Nordisk A/S’s blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy for heart disease.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement that it told Medicare prescription drug benefit plans, known as Part D plans, that anti-obesity medications that receive approval for additional uses can be covered for those indications.

None of the major insurers selling Medicare prescription drug plans responded to questions about whether they would start covering the drug.

“Reports that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services will allow Part D coverage of anti-obesity medications for separate medical conditions could mean eventual coverage as weight-loss drugs,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Duane Wright said in a note.

Bloomberg News earlier this month reported that CMS was reviewing whether it would need to cover Wegovy for heart disease after the US Food and Drug Administration expanded its approval. Medicare, the federal health insurance program for the elderly and some people on long-term disability, still doesn’t cover weight-loss drugs, which it puts in the same category as treatments for balding and erectile dysfunction.

Experts say it’s unlikely that Medicare will broadly cover GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Zepbound any time soon.

Covering the drugs for weight loss at their current prices would cost US health programs more than the savings seen from the medications’ benefits, an analyst from the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday during a workshop hosted by the US National Academies.

Though the CBO analysis isn’t public, the cost for Medicare to broadly cover the drugs for weight-loss could be gargantuan, according to a research note Friday from Veda Partners, a policy research firm.

The CBO analysis is widely expected to “indicate a cost of at least several hundred billion dollars over 10 years, if not several trillion dollars, depending on the assumptions for uptake, adherence, and offsetting cost savings, if any,” analyst Spencer Perlman wrote.

Before Congress passes a requirement for Medicare to pay for the drugs for obesity alone, lawmakers would likely need to see lower prices, more proof that the treatments reduce other health-care expenses, or use “budget gimmickry” to get around the costs, he wrote. He predicted coverage by Medicare would begin by 2028 at the earliest.

--With assistance from John Tozzi.

(Updates with analyst research starting in eighth paragraph.)

