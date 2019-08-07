(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government will expand payment for breakthrough blood-cancer treatments from Novartis AG and Gilead Sciences Inc. whose use has by stymied by uneven reimbursement from federal health programs.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday that the move is part of a new policy to standardize how patients get access to therapies, and to help hospitals better offset the substantial cost that can come with administering them.

The payment rule will require careful monitoring of the treatments for safety. The government also agreed to pay for the therapies in some uses that haven’t officially been approved, but that experts have found are medically acceptable.

The decision by the agency ends months of uncertainty for drug manufacturers and hospitals that administer the treatments, which are known as CAR-T. Because there had been no national Medicare policy for covering CAR T therapies, local Medicare administrative contractors have had discretion over whether to pay for it.

CAR-T therapies are individually tailored to patients and have generated striking results, helping deathly ill people with cancer get into remission. Immune-system cells are removed from the blood, engineered to recognize and destroy cancer, then returned to target the malignancies.

They’re also expensive. Novartis’ Kymriah is priced at $475,000 for children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia that hasn’t responded to traditional treatment, a rare condition. Kymriah and Gilead’s Yescarta cost $373,000 when used for another type of cancer, advanced diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Other companies working on CAR-T treatments include Celgene Corp., Bluebird Bio Inc., Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie Inc.

