(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government is proposing to increase payments for innovative CAR-T cancer therapies, the administrator of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said.

The proposal, to be released Tuesday, is part of a broader effort to speed government reimbursement for new medical technologies, CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a call with reporters.

CAR-T treatments are considered an important new option for leukemia and lymphoma that don’t respond to standard drugs. But they have struggled to sell well because of low reimbursement, frustrating Gilead Sciences Inc. and Novartis AG, which were the first drugmakers to bring the therapies to market.

“CAR-T is a great example around how government policy has really thwarted innovation,” Verma said. After receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration, new therapies have to go through a separate payment vetting process by CMS that can take years.

The proposal is included in an annual update to CMS’s rule on how hospitals are paid. Verma said the agency is considering similar reimbursement changes for other new breakthrough medical technologies and would invite public comments on the idea.

“It’s clear that technology is moving faster than government policies,” she said.

