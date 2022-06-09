(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

FirstGroup Plc: The bus and rail operator unanimously rejected a takeover offer from I Squared Capital Advisors, saying the cash component “significantly undervalues” its operations and future prospects.

Hospital operator Mediclinic International Plc also rejected a takeover offer from Remgro Limited and SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sarl at 463 pence per share

British American Tobacco Plc: The tobacco company said its new range of products like vapes and heated tobacco are “increasingly” contributing to the company’s performance.

The new products still make a loss, although the company expects to generate £5 billion worth of revenue from the segment by the middle of the decade

Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc: The pub chain is seeing momentum build in its City and Central London pubs as office workers and tourists return to the capital, returning to profit this year, although missing analysts expectations.

Outside The City

In his first big policy speech since narrowly winning a leadership vote, Boris Johnson will today pledge to “unlock” home ownership for new generations of voters by helping more people to save for deposits and access mortgage finance. That’s as demand for UK homes fell for the first time since August, in an early sign that the cost of living crisis is taking a toll on the property market.

In Case You Missed It

A fall in the prices of a few key global commodity indicators has raised hopes that the world economy may have reached peak inflation. But UK households best not get carried away, economists warn.

Chelsea FC is pushing ahead with plans to raise the cost of some of its best seats, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, in a move that may test fans’ relationship with the club’s new owners.

Looking Ahead

Tomorrow, the Bank of England’s latest survey of consumer inflation expectations will show to what extent Britons’ assessment of the economy has changed in the past months.

