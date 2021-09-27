(Bloomberg) -- Banks began marketing a $7.77 billion junk-bond sale on Monday to help fund the leveraged buyout of medical supply company Medline Industries Inc., the largest since the global financial crisis.

The bonds are split into a $3.77 billion 7.5-year portion secured against the company’s assets, and $4 billion of unsecured eight-year notes, according to people familiar with the matter.

Early pricing discussions are for a yield in the low-4% range for the secured notes, and 6% area for the unsecured notes, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a private transaction.

Banks sold their bridge financing commitments for the bond deal to investors in August, who now hold the risk for these notes. An investor call will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in New York, and the deal will market through Wednesday as more asset managers come aboard.

Medline is also marketing $7 billion of leveraged loans to support the buyout, with commitments due on Thursday.

Private equity firms Blackstone Group Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and Hellman & Friedman LLC are buying a majority of Medline for more than $30 billion from the Chicago-based Mills family. Singapore’s GIC Pte will also invest as part of the partnership. The deal is worth as much as $34 billion including debt and would include a $17 billion so-called equity check, Bloomberg previously reported.

Medline’s buyout marks a return of large-scale LBOs amid historically low borrowing costs that are helping to fuel activity. Sponsors have also been making up for lost time after the coronavirus pandemic temporarily halted acquisition dealmaking.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is leading the secured bond tranche, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is leading the unsecured portion.

