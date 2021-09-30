(Bloomberg) -- Medical supply company Medline Industries Inc. is poised to get the largest leveraged buyout loan in eight years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The dollar tranche of its takeover financing was just upsized for a second time, going to $7.27 billion from $6 billion originally. That would be the second-largest broadly syndicated dollar LBO loan -- trailing only Heinz -- since Bloomberg began tracking the data in 2013.

The Medline buyout is led by private equity firms Blackstone Group Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and Hellman & Friedman LLC.

The loan, along with a euro tranche equal to $500 million, is expected to allocate Sept. 30. The company has also launched $7 billion in secured and unsecured notes to finance the deal.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.