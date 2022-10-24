(Bloomberg) -- Medical devicemaker Medtronic Plc will spin off its patient-monitoring and respiratory-intervention businesses, another move by a major health-care manufacturer to narrow focus on its most lucrative activities.

The separation of the units as a new company is expected to be completed within the next year to 18 months, Dublin-based Medtronic said Monday in a statement. They brought in $2.2 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022, about 7% of the company’s overall, Medtronic said.

The move is part of a broader trend across the medical device and pharmaceutical industries where companies from Pfizer Inc. to Becton Dickinson and Co. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are examining their product lines and paring those that aren’t aligned with their long-term plans. Medtronic “has decided the two businesses require greater internal investment than others to drive market leadership/share gain,” Stifel analysts led by Rick Wise wrote in a note.

The analysts “strongly suspect” that Medtronic Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Martha “sees better and more-winnable growth opportunities elsewhere in his portfolio,” the analysts wrote.

The patient-monitoring and respiratory units “aren’t really part of a broader therapeutic ecosystem that we’re most focused on,” Martha said on an investor call Monday morning. The company has been reviewing the business and considering this particular move for quite some time, he said.

Both units are part of Medtronic’s respiratory, gastrointestinal and renal division within the medical surgical portfolio. Earlier this year, the company announced a plan to move another part of that division -- renal care solutions -- into a separate business jointly owned by Medtronic and DaVita Inc., a kidney disease and dialysis company. Medtronic’s largest portfolios are cardiovascular and neuroscience.

Medtronic rose 0.7% at the US market open. The shares have lost a fifth of their value since the year began.

(Updates beginning with first paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.