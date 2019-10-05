(Bloomberg) -- The situation surrounding a possible impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump will not harm the American political system, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said according to Interfax, which cited Vesti Saturday.

Medvedev said he is following what’s happening with curiosity:

“This is their business, the business of the American political system. But the fact that they’ve fought in earnest, that’s absolutely certain, since there is a real opportunity for the two factions of the political system to win this tug of war”

“The U.S. has a serious system, quite balanced -- nothing super critical will happen”

“The American political system has shown its viability for centuries”

“We certainly shouldn’t worry about their fate. Everything will be fine with them, but we’ll have to wait and see what resonance this will get in other countries and in Ukraine. It’s interesting to watch it”

