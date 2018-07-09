(Bloomberg) -- The man who is going to inherit one of the toughest jobs in the U.K. -- negotiating Brexit -- is a 44-year-old former Foreign Office lawyer who entered Parliament in 2010: Dominic Raab.

Although highly ambitious, he initially struggled to get promoted under former Prime Minister David Cameron, and opted to make trouble instead, fighting to stop people in prison from getting the vote, and for tougher sanctions for Russian officials accused of human rights abuses.

On Brexit, this is his history: Before he became a member of Parliament he worked both for David Davis, one of the original “Brexiteers” and for arch-Remainer Dominic Grieve.

Raab is firmly in the Brexit camp, but acknowledges that many voters in his constituency southwest of London felt strongly the other way. Since the 2016 referendum he has adopted a policy of meeting one anti-Brexit constituent a week to hear them out.

He is a libertarian lawyer whose instincts are for a hard Brexit, making his willingness to accept the job of selling a soft one a surprise. His decision could also damage his long-nursed prospects of one day leading the Tories.

